Donald Trump once again threw Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into the spotlight after inviting her to speak at an event on his 100th day in office.

Trump had appeared at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and was speaking to service members when he praised Whitmer–who was in attendance– for her work to help revamp the air force base.

In front of the Michigan National Guard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Trump thanked the Democrat, who he had once derided as the “woman in Michigan” and unexpectedly invited her to address the crowd.

Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“So I want to thank Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for bringing [Selfridge] to our attention,” he said.

“You know, I’m not supposed to do that,” Trump added. “She’s a Democrat. They say, ‘Don’t do that, don’t have her here.’ I said, ‘No, she’s going to be here.’ She’s done a very good job, frankly.”

Whitmer, who greeted Trump on the tarmac ahead of his visit, had discussed the issue with Trump in an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, according to ABC affiliate KATV.

“Well, I hadn’t planned to speak,” Whitmer said, “but on behalf of all the military men and women who serve our country—and serve so honorably on behalf of the state of Michigan—I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization.”

Whitmer: I had not planned to speak but… pic.twitter.com/35mCWzkywY — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2025

Whitmer’s Oval Office visit with the president had spurred criticism from the left, with the governor clarifying that her presence wasn’t an endorsement of the executive orders Trump was signing at the time.

“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” she explained. “My oath to the people of Michigan is to continue to show up, even when it means I’m going to get my lunch handed to me.”

When asked to speak Tuesday, Whitmer, who hasn’t been as confrontational to Trump as some other Democratic governors, didn’t mention him directly.

“All the military men and women who serve our country and serve so honorably on behalf of the state of Michigan, I am really damn happy we’re here,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I am so, so grateful that this announcement was made today and I appreciate all the work,” she added, alluding to how new fighter planes would be housed at the air base.

Trump also announced that additional plans for replacing refueling planes at the base were underway.

Whitmer did not attend Trump’s rally later Tuesday night.