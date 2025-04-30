Politics

Trump Drags Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Into Awkward Photo Opp

OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN

Gretchen Whitmer found herself in a familiar situation alongside the president on Tuesday.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Donald Trump once again threw Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into the spotlight after inviting her to speak at an event on his 100th day in office.

Trump had appeared at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and was speaking to service members when he praised Whitmer–who was in attendance– for her work to help revamp the air force base.

In front of the Michigan National Guard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Trump thanked the Democrat, who he had once derided as the “woman in Michigan” and unexpectedly invited her to address the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, Whitmer
Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“So I want to thank Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for bringing [Selfridge] to our attention,” he said.

“You know, I’m not supposed to do that,” Trump added. “She’s a Democrat. They say, ‘Don’t do that, don’t have her here.’ I said, ‘No, she’s going to be here.’ She’s done a very good job, frankly.”

Whitmer, who greeted Trump on the tarmac ahead of his visit, had discussed the issue with Trump in an Oval Office meeting earlier this month, according to ABC affiliate KATV.

“Well, I hadn’t planned to speak,” Whitmer said, “but on behalf of all the military men and women who serve our country—and serve so honorably on behalf of the state of Michigan—I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization.”

Whitmer’s Oval Office visit with the president had spurred criticism from the left, with the governor clarifying that her presence wasn’t an endorsement of the executive orders Trump was signing at the time.

“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” she explained. “My oath to the people of Michigan is to continue to show up, even when it means I’m going to get my lunch handed to me.”

Top Dem Ripped by Own Side for ‘Disaster’ Trump EncounterTOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT
Julia Ornedo
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands, as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs executive orders and proclamations, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

When asked to speak Tuesday, Whitmer, who hasn’t been as confrontational to Trump as some other Democratic governors, didn’t mention him directly.

“All the military men and women who serve our country and serve so honorably on behalf of the state of Michigan, I am really damn happy we’re here,” Whitmer said.

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I am so, so grateful that this announcement was made today and I appreciate all the work,” she added, alluding to how new fighter planes would be housed at the air base.

Trump also announced that additional plans for replacing refueling planes at the base were underway.

Whitmer did not attend Trump’s rally later Tuesday night.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsRock Legend Neil Young’s New Song Takes Direct Aim at Elon Musk
Julia Ornedo
exclusiveEnraged William to Strip Meghan of HRH Title She Keeps Using
Tom Sykes
TrumplandICE Barbie’s Purse Thief Reveals Why He Targeted Her
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Melts Down at Jeff Bezos for Spelling Out Cost of Tariffs
Josh Fiallo
MediaWanda Sykes Has a Harsh Message for White Liberals
Eboni Boykin-Patterson