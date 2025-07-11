President Donald Trump reignited America’s on-again, off-again trade war with Canada on Thursday in a catty letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump threatened to impose a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods beginning Aug. 1 unless Canada decides to build or manufacture its products in the U.S. The letter to Carney was part of the administration’s fresh blitz to secure trade deals after postponing the original July 9 deadline to reinstate the tariffs first announced in April.

“It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship,” Trump began, foreshadowing a string of bizarre capitalization choices that would appear throughout his letter.

“The fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Canada, despite Canada having financially retaliated against the United States,” the letter continues, referencing a list of U.S. products slapped with 25 per cent tariffs in Canada in March.

Shortly after he returned to office, Trump announced that he would slap a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico for supposedly contributing to the fentanyl crisis in the U.S., but quickly put the plan on ice after the stock market got spooked.

In April, he unveiled a slew of tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners but paused their rollout until July 9 after his “Liberation Day” announcement sent the markets crashing.

“As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country,” Trump said in the Thursday letter, complete with random capitalizations. “Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said over the weekend that Trump would be sending out letters to several countries warning them that the tariffs will be reinstated starting Aug. 1 unless they close a trade deal soon.

This time around, Trump warned Canada that “goods transshipped to evade this higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff” and that, “if for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge.”

Trump also accused Canada of causing “unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” which he branded a “major threat” to the U.S. economy.

“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” he said. “These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.”

The president’s chaotic tariff rollout has earned him an infamous nickname among Wall Street brokers: TACO, or Trump Always Chickens Out.

Trump has insisted, however, that it’s all just part of his negotiating strategy.

“Don’t ever say what you said,” he told the reporter who brought up the nickname in May. “I usually have the opposite problem. They say I am too tough.”

Responding on social media after Trump’s letter, Carney said, “Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”

— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 11, 2025