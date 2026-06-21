Trump Drops Profane War Threat on Father’s Day

President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran even as his vice president is in Switzerland for talks to finalize an end to the war.

On Saturday, Iran had claimed that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz over Israel’s fighting in Lebanon. The U.S. military asserted that ships were still flowing through the vital shipping passage.

Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he was prepared to launch attacks on the country if they closed the Strait again.

“We may take over the Strait if we have to. I’ll blow the s--t out of them,” he said.

Trump launched another deranged threat against Iran. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump also told Fox that the U.S. would collect 20 percent of the oil as a toll if it were to take over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Truth Social, the president similarly laid out his threat to start bombing Iran if it did not restrain Hezbollah proxies in Lebanon.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he threatened.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

His new profanity-ridden threat comes as Vice President JD Vance is in Switzerland meeting with Iranian negotiators to iron out a deal. Vance has described the meeting as a “technical negotiation” that would “figure out what matters most to the respective parties, to settle those issues, to solve those issues.”

While his boss has threatened to begin a new bombing campaign, Vance has tried to downplay the risk that Irsaeli fighting in Lebanon could have on U.S. negotiations with Iran.

“We’ve seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring that the cease-fire holds in Lebanon,” he told reporters. “These things are always a little bit messy.”

Trump and Vance appear to be at odds over the true impact of Israel's fighting in Lebanon. FABRICE COFFRINI/via REUTERS

The president has been spiraling as his “deal” with Iran has received bipartisan blowback, as the terms of the deal are largely the same as they were before Trump launched his war on Feb. 28.