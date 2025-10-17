Politics

Trump Drops Wild F-Bomb Threat During Peace Talks Meeting

The comment came as the president was quizzed over his lethal boat strikes.

Farrah Tomazin
Farrah Tomazin 

Political Correspondent

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, DC. President Trump, fresh off a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is hosting President Zelensky for a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room in hopes of advancing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump has issued a profanity-laced threat to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, declaring “he doesn’t wanna f--- around with the United States.”

The president dropped the F-bomb during a White House meeting with Ukraine President Vlodmymr Zelensky, designed to get his country closer to a peace deal with Russia.

But attention soon turned to the lethal boat strikes the U.S has conducted against alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela.

Asked what Maduro could do to end his country’s clash with the U.S, Trump replied: “He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f--- around with the United States.”

This is a developing story....

