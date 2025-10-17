Trump Drops Wild F-Bomb Threat During Peace Talks Meeting

Donald Trump has issued a profanity-laced threat to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, declaring “he doesn’t wanna f--- around with the United States.”

The president dropped the F-bomb during a White House meeting with Ukraine President Vlodmymr Zelensky, designed to get his country closer to a peace deal with Russia.

But attention soon turned to the lethal boat strikes the U.S has conducted against alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela.

Asked what Maduro could do to end his country’s clash with the U.S, Trump replied: “He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f--- around with the United States.”