Trump Ducking Fox News Sit-Down That Harris Agreed To
OUTFOXED
Donald Trump has yet to accept an invitation from Fox News for the same interview opportunity offered to Kamala Harris. “We’ve invited the former president for the same format of this interview [with Harris],” Fox News anchor Bret Baier said. “Uninterrupted, thirty minutes. And we’ll see if he takes us up on it before the election.” Speaking with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom,” Baier revealed that Wednesday’s 30-minute interview with Harris will be pre-taped for his 6 p.m. show and followed by a panel. Baier’s interview will be Harris’ first formal interview with Fox News. Trump, a fixture at Fox, was last interviewed by Baier in 2023. Trump criticized Fox’s decision to air an interview with Harris on Monday. “Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats,” he wrote on Truth Social.