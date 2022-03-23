Trump Dumps ‘Woke’ Mo Brooks for Saying He Should Get Over 2020

Donald Trump revoked his endorsement for Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary on Wednesday, claiming the Republican congressman “went ‘woke’” and “made a horrible mistake” by calling for people to get over the former president’s 2020 election loss.

In a typically vindictive statement, the twice-impeached former president said it was “very sad” that Brooks—who was accused of helping to organize the “Stop the Steal” that took place before the deadly Capitol riot—had “decided to go in a different direction.”

He blasted Brooks for telling attendees at an Alabama rally to move on from Trumpworld’s relentless grievances over the 2020 election.

“Referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump fumed, Brooks said, “Put that behind you, put that behind you.”

“The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with that,” Trump wrote, claiming Brooks’ “unstoppable” lead in the Senate race had disappeared because of his comments.

Brooks made the comments way back in August.

Brooks, who is vying for the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) in the Senate race, was one of the most ardent supporters of Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election after Biden’s win. He denied a report by Rolling Stone that he’d coordinated with organizers of the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol, but said he’d have been “proud” if his staff had in fact helped to “organize a First Amendment rally to protest voter fraud and election theft.”

In a speech at a rally before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, Brooks told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

He had no immediate response to Trump’s endorsement, but his Twitter handle still reads, “Endorsed by President Trump.”