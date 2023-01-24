Trump Dunks on FBI Official After Arrest Over Russian Oligarch Allegations
‘ROT IN HELL!’
Donald Trump was overjoyed at the arrest of a former FBI official whom the former president perceives as playing a role in the investigation into collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign in the 2016 election. Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence in the FBI’s New York office, was arrested Saturday over allegations that he secretly worked for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including claims that McGongial attempted to get Putin ally Deripaska off the U.S. sanctions list. FBI Deputy Assistant Director Jonathan Moffa in 2020 said an email from McGonigal in 2016 about Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos claiming to have “political dirt” on Hillary Clinton was “the basis for the opening of the case,” referring to the collusion probe. “The FBI guy after me for the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, long before my Election as President, was just arrested for taking money from Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday. “May he Rot In Hell!”