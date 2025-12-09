Trump Effigy Set Alight at ‘Burning of the Devil’ Celebration
Effigies depicting the devil and U.S. President Donald Trump have been burned in a celebration to cast off evil and usher in the start of the holiday season. People partied in the streets as one demonic figure, Trump’s head nestled in its hand, lit up the night’s sky in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. A second featured the president’s horned head atop a demonic crab-like beast elsewhere in the capital on the same night. Speaking to Global News via translation, an event organizer known only as Diablo 1, said, “There is always a character that attracts all the attention and comments. This year it happened to a figure already plagued with so much controversy, not only in this country, but around the world. Namely, the ‘little tyrant’ of the United States who has done a lot of harm to our Latin people and especially our Guatemalan brothers.” It isn’t the first time the annual “La Quema del Diablo,” or “Burning of the Devil,” has featured Trump, who was also the star of one such celebration in the same city in 2016. Satan and Trump have also been spoofed together in the U.S. this year, with the latest season of the TV show South Park running a plot line about the pair involved in a romantic relationship.