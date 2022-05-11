Charles Herbster, accused of groping eight women, including a Republican legislator, lost the Nebraska Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Herbster has denied the allegations and sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation after the Nebraska Examiner reported that “he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately” at a party fundraising dinner where a second woman also says he groped her. Voters, however, looked past Trump’s claim that Herbster is a “fine man” facing “malicious charges to derail him” and gave the three-way race in the deep red state that Trump carried by 19 points in 2020 to Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by most of the state’s Republican establishment.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10