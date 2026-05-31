Trump-Endorsed Candidate Mistakenly Disses President on Live TV

Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton accidentally smeared Donald Trump while attempting to save his own reputation on Fox News.

The attorney general appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and was asked about plans to counter his “own record” and ”own perception" in place of simply attacking Democrats. “The Wall Street Journal describe you as ‘scandal-plagued,’” Bartiromo noted.

Paxton, 63, responded by batting the criticism straight back to his boss. “Well, look, that was all pushed by Karl Rove, and I understand how that works, and I get why they said that,” he said.

Described as 'scandal-plagued,' Ken Paxton argued you could 'say the same thing' about Trump. Fox News

He then added of naysayers: “The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump.”

Giving a lengthy defense about being accused of unnamed yet numerous things, the impeached senator argued: “When you’re fighting the fight, unfortunately, you get attacked. And you have to defend yourself.

“And when you do that and they don’t—they’re not successful, they still accuse you of things. Accusations don’t mean the thing actually happened. They have to prove these things in our country."

Paxton, who has also been impeached, claimed that he and the president were simply 'fighting the fight.' Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Once again tarring Trump with the same brush, Paxton concluded: “That they did not do with President Trump, they did not do with me, and yet they continue to act like something bad happened when they have no proof of it.”

Trump has firmly endorsed Paxton for his 2026 race, despite him being dogged by claims of infidelity and other scandals.

A former Texas state representative and senator, Paxton was indicted on state securities-fraud charges in 2015, though the case never went to trial and was later dismissed. While serving as the state attorney general, he was impeached in 2023 on multiple allegations of misconduct but was acquitted by the Texas Senate months later.

Trump's last minute endorsement of Paxton was costly, with some within the GOP counting it as a 'win' for the Democrats. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

Trump’s decision to endorse Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn has caused a new rift in the GOP, with the primary estimated to have cost the party $135 million. To get Paxton over the next hurdle—defeating Democrat James Talarico—insiders predict the GOP could be looking at a bill of $150 million.

“Last night will go down as one of the worst self-inflicted political wounds of all-time,” one insider told Politico after Paxton’s initial win, with another adding: “No one is happier than Democrats.