    Trump-Endorsed Dr. Oz Says the ‘MAGA Movement Is Dying’

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz sent out a rather strange fundraising request on Monday morning, stating that Donald Trump’s beloved “MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING.” Oz previously secured the endorsement of Trump, although not without backlash from the ardently pro-Trump crowd. “Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First Pro-Trump movement feels defeated,” the text said. “If just 7 MAGA supporters step up right here, right now, we will be able to turn things around,” the text message added. “Our nation cannot afford for the MAGA movement to die.” An attached photo featured a picture of Trump, while declaring: “KEEP THE MAGA MOVEMENT ALIVE.” (An Oz spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday afternoon.)