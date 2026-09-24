MAGA Candidate Busted Lying About His Military Record

A Donald Trump-endorsed congressional candidate in Nevada exaggerated his military record multiple times in campaign ads over the last three years.

David Flippo, the Republican nominee for Nevada’s second congressional district, had repeatedly falsely publicized that he had received a Bronze Star “for valor” during his 24-year Air Force career, according to The Washington Post.

Flippo, 64, received a Bronze Star for his service as a maintenance and logistics officer in 2004, but not “with valor”—an important and much rarer distinction that honors heroism in an active combat zone.

However, the GOP candidate’s campaign did not clarify that distinction in campaign ads, advertising on several occasions since 2023 that he had “earned the Bronze Star for valor.”

Flippo repeatedly claimed that he had "earned a Bronze Star for valor," which he had not. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

A video from when he first announced his campaign in 2023 for the state’s fourth congressional district included a line describing him as a “recipient of the Bronze Star that he received for valor,” the Post reported.

His campaign had made this same distortion in at least two fundraising requests during that election cycle, according to the newspaper. He lost in the 2024 Republican primary for the district that includes Las Vegas and its northern suburbs.

Two years later, a fundraising email to Flippo’s supporters once again claimed he “earned the Bronze Star for valor” following an endorsement from Combat Vets for Congress, and a week later, listed among his military achievements “earning the Bronze Star for valor.”

Flippo shifted from campaigning in Nevada’s fourth district to its highly Republican second district in March, after Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement.

Amodei has refused to endorse Flippo, saying he was "not my cup of tea." Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The Republican’s campaign deleted the three-year-old video from social media on Wednesday after being contacted by the Post.

Flippo called the error “an honest mistake,” chalking it up to his video editors conflating his Bronze Star with a different award he received—the Outstanding Unit Award with Valor.

A Bronze Star is different from a Bronze Star with valor, which includes a "V" device to distinguish itself. VW Pics/VW PICS/Universal Images Group v

“Three years ago, our video editors made a mistake and tried to combine these two awards for a commercial,” he told the Post. “After realizing this error, our campaign has not used that ad again, and it has not been part of our campaign this election cycle.”

However, when pressed on more recent fundraising emails containing the same misrepresentation, the candidate’s team accused the Post of “trying to fabricate a scandal.”

Flippo’s spokesperson, Rory McShane, told the Post that the campaign “has sent literally hundreds of fundraising solicitations via text messages, email, letter, etc. A copywriter accidentally using old talking points does not a scandal make.”

David Flippo's campaign has called the misrepresentations an "honest mistake," despite them happening multiple times. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Reached for comment, McShane told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Lt. Col. Flippo was awarded the Bronze Star and the Outstanding Unit with Valor device. A copywriter made a mistake and attached the Valor device to the wrong medal in the campaign script. Lt. Col. Flippo has apologized for this mistake and for not proofreading the material himself.”

Multiple experts on military awards told the Post that Flippo’s “honest mistake” was “a big deal.”

“It’s pretty sad that this is a multiple-time thing,” Doug Sterner, a two-time Bronze Star recipient, told the newspaper. “It shows a pattern of deception. It is someone trying to give an impression of their service that is not true.”

“It amounts to a lie,” he added. “It’s a falsification, a misrepresentation of the award that he received. He did not get an award for heroism.”

Retired Army infantry officer Jason Dempsey also referred to Flippo’s error as “pretty blatant.”