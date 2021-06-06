CHEAT SHEET
GOP Rep. Mo Brooks Plays Hide & Seek With Congressman Trying to Sue Him
One of former president Donald Trump’s favorite congressmen is trolling a Democratic colleague who is having a hard time finding him to serve him a lawsuit over the Capitol insurrection. California Rep. Eric Swalwell had to ask for an extension on the time limit to serve Alabama Republican Mo Brooks papers for a federal lawsuit that accuses him, along with Trump and Rudy Giuliani, of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Swalwell’s lawyers claimed they couldn’t find Brooks, who has been posting sarcastic posts about where he has been, including his granddaughter’s birthday party and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s campaign event.