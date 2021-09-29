Trump Endorses Big Lie-Pusher Hours After She Says He Should Be Carved Into Mount Rushmore
ROCK BOTTOM
Donald Trump has endorsed an embittered former TV news anchor turned conspiracy theorist for Arizona’s 2022 governor’s race, just hours after she said that his big head should be carved into Mount Rushmore. Kari Lake is an ex-local news anchor who entered politics this year by bashing the media, rallying against mask mandates, and parroting Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about his 2020 election defeat. On Tuesday, she posted: “Who thinks President Trump should be added to Mt. Rushmore? @govkristinoem can we make this happen?” Trump was clearly pleased by the message, and announced his endorsement shortly afterward. The ex-president said Lake “will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)... She is against COVID lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end ‘woke’ curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won't even be a contest!” Ducey famously silenced a call from the White House while signing the papers that certified election results showing Trump lost Arizona to Joe Biden.