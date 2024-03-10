Trump Endorses Rep. Nancy Mace in Tough Primary Contest

Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) over her GOP primary challengers, who include the former chief of staff she fired. Mace criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, and he endorsed one of her challengers in 2022. But she’s since become an outspoken defender of the ex-president and, as The Daily Beast has reported, at one point had designs on becoming his running mate. Chris LaCivita, one of Trump’s top advisers, is a former consultant to Mace. The former public relations consultant has generated a slew of unflattering headlines amid reports that the atmosphere in her office is “toxic.” The entire staff of her D.C. office turned over between November and February, including chief of staff Dan Hanlon, who was fired and then decided to run against her. She’s also feuded with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who called her “the trash in the GOP Conference.” Trump called her “a strong conservative voice.”
