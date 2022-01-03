Trump Gives Bizarre Endorsement of Hungary’s Authoritarian Leader: ‘He Has My Complete Support’

Read it at The Washington Post
Former President Donald Trump gave a bizarre endorsement of Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, on Monday morning, saying he has his “complete support.” Trump said the anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim leader—who’s promoted “illiberal democracy—“truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people.” “He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election,” he continued. “He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister.” Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay is challenging the nationalist PM with the backing of six opposition parties.