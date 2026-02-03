Trump Enemy Gives Scathing Reason Why ICE Barbie’s Cosplay Is Changing

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has roasted “ICE Barbie” Kristi Noem over her evolving wardrobe theatrics.

The Donald Trump-hating governor slammed the homeland security secretary’s groveling loyalty to the president, and mocked her obsession with playing dress-up for photo ops.

“I think her brain and head are shrinking because the hats are getting bigger,” Pritzker, 61, said in a clip he posted on Monday from his appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem donned an oversized cowboy hat during a press conference she held minutes after Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minnesota on Jan. 7. Noem labeled Good’s actions an “act of domestic terrorism” before any investigation was launched. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Pritzker is likely referring to the oversized cowboy hat that Noem, 54, donned during a press conference she held minutes after 37-year-old mother Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Noem labeled Good’s actions an “act of domestic terrorism” before any investigation was launched and claimed Good attempted to ram ICE agents with her car.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem strikes a dance pose while visiting Argentina in July. Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Kristi Noem participates in a ship assault demonstration with the Coast Guard. Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Noem flies in a flight simulator as she tours an air base in Ecuador in November. Pool/Getty Images

The former South Dakota governor then made the same claim after ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24—though without the hat this time.

She claimed Pretti was a “domestic terrorist” who wanted to attack federal agents, and falsely claimed that the ICU nurse brandished a firearm before his death, even as video evidence contradicted those assertions.

“She’s just so unprepared for the job that she’s got,” Pritzker told hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. “It’s all about being a sycophant for Donald Trump.”

Sullivan quipped, “Talk about corruption,” alleging Noem has been “funneling money to her buddies.”

“Right—Corey Lewandowski,” Pritzker replied, alluding to rumors that Noem’s de facto chief of staff is also leading an affair with her.

“Yeah, Christian family values,” Welch chimed in sarcastically.

In the wake of Noem’s mishandling of the ICE killings, Pritzker accused Trump’s DHS of “lawless havoc” and demanded, “Kristi Noem must go. Now.”

Corey Lewandowski, who has long been rumored to be having an affair with Noem, has emerged as the second most powerful person at the Department of Homeland Security despite being a special government employee. Getty Images

Noem and Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa ride horses. Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Pritzker, who is a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, doubled down in the caption of his X post, writing, “Kristi Noem is unprepared for the job she’s got. It’s past time for her to go.” More than 160 House Democrats have backed filing articles of impeachment against her.

Noem, who previously attempted to blame White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for her incendiary language, went into damage control mode on Fox News last week when Sean Hannity confronted her directly about her use of the phrase “domestic terrorist.”

The secretary repeatedly sidestepped the questions before pinning the blame on federal agents at the “very chaotic” scene. She added, “[We were] seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground.”

It appears that Noem continues to have the full backing of Trump, however. On Saturday, Trump claimed that Noem was only catching heat “because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB!”