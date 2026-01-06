Trump Enemy Uses White House’s Favorite Troll to Mock President’s Rage Post

President Donald Trump’s most despised Republican foe has used the White House’s favorite punchline to thumb his nose at the president’s infuriated rant about him.

Rep. Thomas Massie, the GOP’s top Trump critic and a frequent obsession for the president, was the target of a lengthy Truth Social missive Monday in which Trump called on his supporters to oust the Kentucky congressman by backing his primary challenger.

The caps-riddled diatribe trashed Massie as the “worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years” and claimed his constituents were desperate to see him go.

The 312-word post urged “all MAGA Warriors” to back Massie’s opponent Ed Gallrein, who Trump hailed as a “true Patriot.”

Massie borrowed a jab often used by Trump’s own comms team to brush off the president’s attacks, writing: “i ain’t reading all that. im happy for u tho. or sorry that happened.”

The Daily Beast has experienced MAGA’s fondness for the three-line meme on multiple occasions, with one journalist receiving it in response to a media enquiry in September from White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson.

Another reporter got the same response from the White House Press Office account about two weeks later.

The Republican Party even rolled out the meme on Tuesday against Sen. Bernie Sanders, as he decried Trump’s military action in Venezuela and the abduction of its autocratic leader Nicolás Maduro.

Sanders had passionately protested the operation, saying it “will make the United States and the rest of the world less safe” and condemning it as a “brazen violation of international law.”

“i ain’t reading all that. i’m happy for u tho. or sorry that happened,” the official GOP X account said in response.

The relationship between Trump and Massie is particularly strained following the capture of Maduro, with Massie saying the move was motivated primarily by “oil and regime change,” Mediaite reports.

Trump’s displeasure at the rebellious Kentucky congressman spilled over in his Truth Social post, which Massie at least pretended to have not read.

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote. “The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot. Today, Ed, who also happens to be central casting, officially filed to run for Congress. I have heard that there are other Candidates exploring a run for this seat, but I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the Candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won BIG, ALL THREE TIMES.”

Massie deftly used Trump's meme team's go-to gag against him. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. He is a big fan of our recent attack on Nicolas Maduro, the Dictator of Venezuela,” he wrote.

“Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement against ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie — He only votes AGAINST the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike ‘lightweight’ Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel, and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!”