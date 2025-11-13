Trump Enforcer Picks New Target in Revenge Tour

President Donald Trump’s director of federal housing Bill Pulte referred Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation.

The potential probe stems from allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to a Washington, DC home, according to a report from NBC News.

Swalwell, a fierce Trump critic, is the fourth Democrat accused of mortgage fraud by a Trump official.

Bill Pulte and Eric Swalwell Wiki Commons/Getty Images

He responded by slamming the Trump administration for targeting the president’s political opponents.

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” Swalwell said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell was referred for a potential criminal probe to the Justice Department by Trump's director of federal housing and stanch defender Bill Pulte. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Swalwell was one of the lawmakers appointed to argue the impeachment case for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol against Trump before the Senate in early 2021.

He sued Trump and his allies over the Capitol riot in March 2021.

“I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world,” the California Democrat said. “Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians.”

Impeachment Manager Rep. Eric Swalwell arguing before the Senate during the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2021. congress.gov via Getty Images

The referral against him called for an investigation into possible mortgage fraud, state and local tax fraud and insurance fraud.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the criminal probe referral. Pulte did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Others targeted by Trump officials for alleged mortgage fraud include Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James. They have all denied the accusations.

FHFA Director Bill Pulte has targeted multiple Democrats for potential criminal investigations related to alleged mortgage fraud. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

James was indicted on federal charges last month. She is accused of tax fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. She pleaded not guilty and is trying to have the charges dismissed. A trial is set for January in her case.

The Trump administration has also gone after Trump critics, former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The Justice Department brought two criminal charges against Comey in September, including making false statements and obstructing Congress.

Bolton was indicted on 18 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified information. Both maintain their innocence.