Trump Envoy Frozen Out by Dogsledders Amid Greenland Feud

Greenlanders are making it clear that they don’t want the Trump administration anywhere near the self-governing territory.

President Trump’s envoy to Greenland, Gov. Jeff Landry, was disinvited from its annual dogsled race—a public snub that came as the president floats a takeover of the autonomous region in Denmark.

The Greenland Dogsledding Association said in a statement Sunday that it was “informed that the tourist company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has withdrawn its invitation.”

Louisiana Governor and U.S. envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry is no longer allowed attend Greenland's famed dogsledding race. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The annual cultural celebration pits 30 of the best dog-sledding teams against each other. The event is set in snowcapped Qasigiannguit, a small town in western Greenland, on March 28.

The race is a culturally significant event for the island’s primarily native population. University of Greenland associate professor, Manumina Lund Jensen, told AFP the cultural event is “very important for the Greenlanders, and it is a very emotional journey if you go there.”

The 30 best dogsledding teams in Greenland compete at the annual Avannaata Qimussersua. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. ​​

Greenland held its largest protest ever recorded on Saturday, with thousands joining together against Trump's aggressive attempts to take over the island. ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Second Lady Usha Vance was slated to attend the prestigious event, a visit that drew swift criticism from Danish authorities. But officials questioned the timing and intent of the stopover, noting that Vance’s trip coincided with a separate visit by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Second Lady Usha Vance was slated to visit Greenland in 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Mute Egede, who was prime minister at the time, said he viewed the unofficial visits as part of a broader pressure campaign by the United States to acquire the territory from Denmark.

“[Walz] is Trump’s confidential and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit,” Egede said at the time.

Former Greenlandic Prime Minister predicted further escalations by the Trump Administration to acquire the territory. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Local organizers uninvited Vance from the race, and she and her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance, visited a military base in Greenland instead.

Usha Vance cancelled her excursion to attend the dog-sledding race in 2025 following outrage over her visit. Pool/Getty Images

Landry’s disinvitation is just the latest escalation in the fight for the future of the icy territory. In the last week, the president has called for Danes to give up their hold on Greenland, offering up individual payouts to civilians and threatening military intervention.

Denmark and NATO have banded together to refuse the U.S. takeover of Greenland. THOMAS TRAASDAHL/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Both Denmark and the island’s residents have refused to acquiesce to his demands. And various NATO countries have mobilized additional troops to the territory to make clear that the alliance will back up Denmark’s existing right to the land.