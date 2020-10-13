Trump Erupts at Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Asks Not to Be Used in Any Campaign Ads
‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT!’
Who could have foreseen this? A day after Dr. Anthony Fauci demanded that the Trump campaign refrain from using him in future campaign ads, the president has laid into the nation’s top infectious-disease expert in a Twitter rage and accused him of knowing nothing about COVID-19. Fauci told The Daily Beast on Monday that the Trump campaign was “in effect, harassing me” by including him in advertisements against his will. In a tweet Tuesday, Trump ridiculed Fauci’s comically bad ceremonial first pitch at MLB’s Opening Day back in July, writing: “Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications.” Trump then wrongly claimed the World Health Organization “no longer likes Lockdowns”—one official said last week that lockdowns should not be the “primary” way to deal with the pandemic at this stage, not that they shouldn’t be used at all.