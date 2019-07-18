CHEAT SHEET

    Report: Trump Expected to Name Justice Scalia’s Son as Labor Secretary

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    President Trump is expected to nominate the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to be the next Labor Secretary, Politico reports. Eugene Scalia is a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he reportedly argued against Walmart spending more health care money on its employees in 2006. The previous Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta, recently resigned amid mounting questions over his role in accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 sweetheart plea deal. At the time, Acosta was the U.S. Attorney in Miami.

