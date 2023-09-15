Trump Explains Melania’s Absence on the Campaign Trail
OUT OF OFFICE
Donald Trump, in an upcoming interview with Meet the Press, put forward a new rationale for his wife Melania’s total absence from the campaign trail: he doesn’t exactly want her there. “Honestly, I like to keep her away from it,” he told host Kristen Welker. “It’s so nasty and so mean.” Melania was often considered a reluctant first lady who shunned many of the usual duties when her husband was in office, and reportedly couldn’t wait to leave the White House. And questions have swirled surrounding her absence now that Trump is running again. A banner reading “Where’s Melania?” was flown ahead of last week’s Iowa-Iowa State game, which was attended by Trump and many of his GOP rivals. Her absenteeism stands in contrast with the partners of other GOP candidates, notably Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, who’s frequently taken to the trail to help breathe life into her husband’s often wooden appearances. Melania will be making a return to the 2024 campaign trail “pretty soon,” Trump insisted “When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon.” Trump’s full Meet the Press interview is set to air Sunday.