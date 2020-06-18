Trump Explodes at ‘Boring Fool’ John Bolton After His New Book Makes President Look Terrible
Donald Trump was up past midnight jabbing his iPhone with rage after fresh excerpts from John Bolton’s book made public some extremely damaging claims about the president. Some of the most damning allegations from the former national security adviser’s tome included Trump begging Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected by buying more U.S. agricultural products, and the claim that he was willing to end criminal probes against Turkish and Chinese companies to “in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked.” In a tweet sent in the wee small hours, Trump said the book was “made up of lies & fake stories” and dismissed the man he hired as a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war.” He added: “What a dope!” Alongside the angry tweet, the Trump administration also applied for an emergency temporary restraining order against Bolton Wednesday night to try to block the book’s release.