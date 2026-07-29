Trump Explodes With Obscene Threat as His Crisis Spirals

A furious Donald Trump has reportedly vowed to “beat the f--king s--t” out of Iran in retaliation for a surprise attack targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Hours after Tehran launched a surprise ballistic missile attack against American forces in Jordan, the 80-year-old president was said to have offered one of his most profane public threats yet as the conflict spirals.

Donald Trump, who has frequently suggested the war in Iran would be over soon, is once again threatening to escalate. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“We are going to beat the f--king s--t out of them,” he is said to have told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating.”

Iran’s surprise attack took place after a short pause in hostilities.

Centcom said in a post on X that the attack originated from Iran, but all missiles were intercepted.

At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

According to Trump, U.S. forces only had minutes to react before the incoming missiles reached their targets.

He told Fox he had personally reviewed video of the operation, describing how American personnel tracked the incoming missiles in real time and successfully intercepted them before they could hit.

Kuwait burns after an Iranian strike. Social Media/Social Media via REUTERS

But the president did not hold back in his message of retaliation, sending oil prices soaring at a time when many observers had hoped peace talks could finally pick up speed.

With the midterm elections in just 97 days, the escalation also lands at a politically perilous moment for Republicans.

While many GOP lawmakers have rallied behind the president’s hardline approach to Iran, an ongoing regional conflict risks deepening MAGA divisions within the party.

Democrats are also likely to seize on a prolonged war, rising costs and the growing death toll.

Trump and Hegseth salute as members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Since launching the war on February 28, at least 18 U.S. service members have been killed along with countless innocent Iranian civilians, while gas prices have soared due to the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the administration does not appear to have an endgame, constantly oscillating between seeking peace and vowing to escalate.

“Trump alternates each hour from “they’re begging for a deal and I think we’re getting close” to “we are going to end their civilization” with mass bombings on civilian infrastructure,” said former Republican turned MeidasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski.

Trump told Fox on Wednesday that the U.S. had carried out coordinated airstrikes with Saudi Arabia against Iran-backed militias, which he described as “a cancer on the world.”