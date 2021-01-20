Trump Extends Post-Presidency Secret Service Protection to 13 Family Members
AT YOUR SERVICE
Even though his presidency is over, Donald Trump hasn’t stopped granting special favors to his family. According to The Washington Post, Trump extended temporary Secret Service protection to 13 members of his family, including his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka, and their respective spouses and children. They will receive around-the-clock, taxpayer-funded protection for the next six months.
The Former Presidents Act of 1958 grants Trump—as well as former First Lady Melania Trump—lifetime Secret Service protection. His 14-year-old son Barron will be protected until he turns 16. Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama only extended their Secret Service protection to their college-aged children, according to the Post.