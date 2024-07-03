Trump: Face it, ‘You Can Be Evil’ so Long as You Get Good Ratings
NOT HIDING IT
New audio of former President Donald Trump talking about his post-presidency career caught him boasting about his ability to pull big ratings no matter what anyone says they think of him. He says NBC would have him back in a flash to make whatever show he wanted because he would deliver them a blockbuster audience. “You can be nice, or you can be mean. You can be evil. You can be horrible. You can be crude or elegant. There’s only one thing that matters and that’s ratings. If you don’t have ratings, it doesn’t matter,” he said. The audio was recorded by Ramin Setoodeh, who interviewed Trump for his new biography Apprentice in Wonderland. In a clip aired on MSNBC, Trump continued: “If I went back to NBC right now to do something, they would do anything I wanted to do, showbiz wise... Because one thing I know about that business—and I learned more about that business than anybody else could learn in a short period of time. It’s about one thing: ratings. If you have ratings, you can be the meanest, most horrible human being in the world. There’s only one thing that matters: ratings.”