Trump Faces 30+ Counts Relating to Business Fraud in Indictment: CNN
YUGE TROUBLE
Donald Trump is set to face over 30 counts relating to business fraud in his history-making criminal indictment, according to CNN. The network cited two unnamed sources familiar with the case in a report on the number of criminal charges against the former president—though the indictment is currently under seal and full details of its charges are yet to be publicly revealed. It comes after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump Wednesday following an investigation into an alleged hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. CNN’s report claimed that the grand jury heard around 30 minutes of testimony before the vote, which made Trump the first former president in history to face criminal charges.