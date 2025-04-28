A Democratic congressman has launched the first impeachment effort of President Donald Trump’s second term. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, though the effort is unlikely to succeed given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, international aggression, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. The House resolution seeks to hold Trump accountable for his chaotic tariff rollout, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, and mass deportations, among other infractions. “Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in a statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”
Politics
Trump Faces First Impeachment Effort of His Second Term
FIRST OF MANY
The long-shot effort is unlikely to go anywhere, however, with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress.
