Trump Faces First Impeachment Effort of His Second Term

A Democratic congressman has launched the first impeachment effort of President Donald Trump’s second term. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, though the effort is unlikely to succeed given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, international aggression, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. The House resolution seeks to hold Trump accountable for his chaotic tariff rollout, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, and mass deportations, among other infractions. “Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in a statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.



When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.”



He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025