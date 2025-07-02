Donald Trump’s mammoth spending bill cleared the Senate by a hair, but now faces a Republican rebellion in the House.

The president wants the legislation on his desk by July 4, sending GOP leaders scrambling to wrangle their fractured caucus before the arbitrary deadline. The House could move to vote on the bill’s final passage as early as Wednesday, however the president faces new hurdles in his quest to get his “big, beautiful bill” approved. The changes made in the Senate aren’t sitting well with a number of their colleagues in the lower chamber.

Even some of his most loyal MAGA allies are pushing back. On Tuesday morning, Greene said she largely supports the bill, but the timeline for House lawmakers was “not realistic.”

“It is really a dire situation. We’re on a time clock that’s been really set on us, so we have a lot of pressure,” congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“It’s a s--tshow,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said it's unrealistic for the House to pass the legislation by Trump's deadline. Megan Varner/REUTERS

Meanwhile, members of the House Freedom Caucus threatened to tank the whole thing before debate even begins.

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, chair of the hard-right group, and Rep. Ralph Norman, a member, said Tuesday they’d vote against a resolution to bring the bill to the floor. Others in their group were considering joining them, according to Harris. Assuming all Democrats vote no, Republicans can only afford to lose three votes to pass the procedural measure.

Norman, meanwhile, called the Senate version of the bill an “abomination.”

“What the Senate did, I’ll vote against it here and I’ll vote against it on the floor,” the South Carolina lawmaker said at a House Rules meeting.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee called the Senate bill a “dud.” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said it contains some “amazingly bad stuff” and he struggles to see how it could pass as is.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Senate Republicans had “failed us.”

Chip Roy and Ralph Norman at a House Rules Committee hearing to discuss the so-called "big beautiful bill" on Tuesday. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

“On the text chains, on the phone calls, everyone is complaining” about the Senate version, an unnamed moderate House Republican told The Hill earlier this week.

“How did it get so much f‑‑‑ing worse?” the lawmaker wondered.

Last month, House Republicans passed an earlier draft of the legislation by a single vote. Two broke ranks to vote against it, while several others expressed concerns about the package, which will add trillions to the national debt, slash social safety nets like Medicaid and pour billions into border security and defense.

Three Republican senators joined all Democrats in voting against it on Tuesday, but it passed with a tiebreaker from Vice President JD Vance.

Trump celebrated on Truth Social on Tuesday after the bill’s passage in the Senate, urging House Republicans to unite and ignore the “GRANDSTANDERS” among them to get it over the line.

“We are on schedule — Let’s keep it going, and be done before you and your family go on a July 4thvacation," he wrote.

As @POTUS said, it’s time to UNITE and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill.



We owe it to the American people. Let’s get it done, @HouseGOP! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IreILzSC9U — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 1, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing to bring the bill to a House floor vote as early as Wednesday, but may face additional logistical hurdles. Many lawmakers had returned to their districts ahead of the July 4 holiday, and severe weather has prompted the cancellation of dozens of flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.