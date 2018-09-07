Trump: ‘Fake News’ Ridiculed Lincoln for Gettysburg Address

President Trump says his speeches will go down in history for being as great as the Gettysburg Address—which he says was lambasted by “fake news” way back in 1863. Speaking to supporters in Billings, Montana, late Thursday, Trump defended his fitness for office and said his long campaign rallies “often without any notes” are proof of his mental sharpness. He went on to compare himself to President Abraham Lincoln. “You know when Abraham Lincoln made that Gettysburg Address speech, the great speech, you know he was ridiculed?” he said. “And he was excoriated by the fake news. They had fake news then. They said it was a terrible, terrible speech,” he said. “Fifty years after his death, they said it may have been the greatest speech ever made in America. I have a feeling that’s going to happen with us. In different ways, that’s going to happen with us.”
