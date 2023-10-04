CHEAT SHEET
Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List of America’s Wealthiest People
Former President Donald Trump has dropped off Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest people in America—a blow to his ego that comes amid myriad legal woes that have sapped his fortune and put his future earning prospects at significant risk. “With an estimated $2.6 billion fortune, he is $300 million shy of the cutoff,” Forbes wrote Tuesday. The magazine slammed the former president for “relentlessly lying to reporters to try to vault himself higher on the list,” claiming that his net worth has taken a $600 million hit in the past year, thanks in large part to the plummeting valuation of his social media platform, Truth Social, and dwindling prospects for his post-pandemic commercial real estate empire.