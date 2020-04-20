Trump Falsely Claims He Hasn’t Left the White House in ‘Months’ at Coronavirus Briefing

Read it at Twitter
President Trump claimed during a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that he hasn’t left the White House in “months,” even though he held a campaign rally in March. When Yamiche Alcindor, a White House correspondent for PBS, told the president that he held rallies in February and one in March, he responded, “Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry... Let me tell you, in January, when I did this, we had virtually no cases and no deaths.” Trump’s remarks came after he boasted about his travel restrictions on China, saying that “people would say I acted very early.”