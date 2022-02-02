Trump Falsely Claims ‘Nobody’ Died on Jan. 6 Except ‘Young, Fine’ Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again portrayed Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of his who died during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, as a martyr for the MAGA cause. But not only did Trump mourn the loss of Babbitt – he falsely claimed that she was the only person who died that day.

“With the exception of one young, fine woman, nobody died on Jan. 6. Nobody died on Jan. 6. They like to say five people, but nobody died on Jan. 6.,” Trump said, wrongly.

Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt, perhaps sensing the ex-president’s mistake, gave him a chance to clarify himself, interjecting, “Nobody was intentionally killed besides her.”

Trump continued on, though, insisting again that Babbitt was the only person who died. In fact, four people in the Jan. 6 crowd died that day. Additionally, five police officers who were at the Capitol died in the following days and weeks – four by suicide and one from multiple strokes that occurred hours after confronting violent Trump supporters armed with bear spray.

Trump, who was being interviewed at Mar-a-Lago, also smeared Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt as rioters tried to breach the House chamber. Byrd was exonerated by the Capitol Police, and has said his decision to fire at Babbitt was a “last resort” that “saved countless lives.” That didn’t prevent Trump from pushing a different narrative.

“[Babbitt] was killed by a ruthless man that never should have used his gun to shoot her,” he asserted. “I saw his interview, and he thinks it was great that he shot her and killed her, and she didn’t have a gun. She didn’t have anything. There was no reason to do that.”

Trump had made similar comments last October, paying tribute to the “truly incredible” Capitol rioter in a video message played at a Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt event.

“We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family,” Trump said, “so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation” into her death.