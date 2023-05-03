Trump Family Refusing to Turn Over Required Documents in Fraud Case
REFUSING TO COMPLY
Donald Trump and his three eldest children continue to make life hell for the New York attorney general’s office. In a letter submitted in court last week, the office claimed that they’re refusing to comply with discovery in an ongoing fraud lawsuit against them and the Trump Organization. The letter claims that the Trumps are failing to turn over emails and other communications and citing “an unexplained drop-off in emails for Ivanka Trump” as a primary concern–the emails turned over from Ivanka dropped from an average of 1,200 emails per month over the first nine months of 2014 to 37 emails per month in 2016. “Not only have defendants failed to offer any substantive response to this inquiry, but there have been no documents produced by Ms. Trump,” the AG’s office told Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday. In response to the letter, Engoron is requiring the Trumps to submit affidavits detailing how they’ve complied with discovery so far. He also set a May 12 deadline for them to turn over the outstanding documents.