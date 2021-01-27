Trump Fanatic With Pipe Bombs Spoke About Killing Dems: FBI
‘I hope 45 goes to war’
A Trump fanatic who spoke about targeting Democrats and Twitter employees was in possession of dozens of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammo, and items to make pipe bombs, HuffPost reports. Ian Rogers, 44, is facing federal charges after a raid on his Napa County, California, home and auto repair business earlier this month. He claimed to the FBI that the pipe bombs were for entertainment only—but the feds say they found incriminating text messages on his phone. “We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick,” he allegedly wrote days after Trump was booted from Twitter. He spoke about burning “they’re [sic] shit down” or bombing a Democratic office. “I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t I will,” he allegedly wrote. Rogers allegedly owned a fake credit card that had “TRUMPS EVERYTHING” on it and the numbers “0045 0045 0045 0045.”