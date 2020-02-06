Trump Fanboys Flooded Hotline for Iowa Caucuses, Democrats Allege
President Donald Trump’s fans flooded a hotline that was being used to report Iowa’s Democratic caucus results, making the embarrassing delays significantly worse, a senior state Democrat has alleged. Bloomberg News reports that one of the top Iowa Democrats who was tasked with answering the hotline on caucus night has claimed that people repeatedly called in to express their support for Trump. The calls reportedly came in after people posted photos of caucus paperwork online that included the crucial hotline number. The phone number was being used as a backup after the app designed to receive voting data spectacularly failed. Iowa Democrats refused to comment publicly on the claim, which Bloomberg reports was revealed in a private conference call Wednesday. However, the Trump campaign did chip in. “Don’t know anything about that, but maybe Democrats should consider using an app of some kind next time,” said Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign.