Trump Fans’ Anti-Migrant Protest Turns Violent Outside NYC Mayor’s Home
PUNCHES THROWN
A violent scene erupted outside Gracie Mansion, the New York City mayor’s official residence, on Sunday during an anti-migrant protest attended by a number of supporters of former President Donald Trump—as well as a large number of counter-protesters, The New York Post reported. According to the newspaper, many of the approximately 100 attendees on both sides “screamed and threw punches” at each other, forcing police to intervene. Footage from the protests also shows former New York mayoral candidate and radio host Curtis Sliwa being handcuffed. Authorities had earlier warned protesters not to cross barriers set up by police, warning that they would be subject to arrest if they did so—a warning that Sliwa did not heed, the Post reported.