Trump Fans Forced to Pee in Bottles While in Line For NYC Rally

Donald Trump supporters found themselves in far than ideal circumstances while waiting in line for admission to the Republican president candidate’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

Some particularly passionate fans had camped out in Manhattan overnight—in some cases, for multiple nights—in advance of the Sunday event, but were caught short after realizing there were no toilets available.

“We’re peeing in bags and little cups, and we had to put up a little portable privacy shower so people didn’t have to look at each other when they did that,” one such camper told the New York Post, having arrived for the rally on Friday morning.

People line up outside Madison Square Garden on the day of a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

The 59-year-old woman told the Post that leaving to find a restroom would have resulted in expulsion from the line, prompting the most devout MAGA followers to get crafty in search of relief.

“We had to do this. Insane!” she said, revealing plastic bottles-turned-portable toilets.

“Why didn’t they put any porta potties out here for us? Why did the city decide not to do that? It’s like a third-world country!”

While many turned to makeshift bathroom set-ups, others decided to simply avoid liquids so as not to fall victim to the call of nature.

The Post also spoke to one single parent who’d arrived at Madison Square Garden early Sunday morning with her 7-year-old daughter—who she described as a keen Trump fan.

“You just can’t drink any fluids. We got here a little after 6 a.m.... so we’re going to tough it out and not drink or eat anything. It’s kind of insane that there’s no provision at all for people who are going to be waiting this long,” the woman said.