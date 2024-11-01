Trump Fantasizes About Liz Cheney Facing the Firing Squad

Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night.

Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots.

She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is campaigning for re-election in New Mexico and the battleground states of Nevada and Arizona on Thursday. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has previously lashed out at Cheney on social media, labeling her “dumb as a rock” and a “war hawk.”

The former president echoed those criticisms on Thursday night at a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, claiming Cheney is "a very dumb individual, very dumb" and a “moron”

He then added: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Trump on Liz Cheney: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

Trump’s comments represents a rapid uptick in the language used by the former president surrounding perceived political enemies in the lead up to the election. He has already faced backlash for comments surrounding “the enemy within,” in which he pointed the finger at Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and suggested a military intervention.

Without naming names, Trump repeated and even defended those comments to Carlson Thursday night.

Trump: "We do have an enemy from within. We have some very bad people. They would like to take down our country." pic.twitter.com/Ft8sWIkV9Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

“We do have an enemy from within, we have some very bad people and those people are also very dangerous, they would like to take down our country. They’d like to have our country to be a nice Communist country or fascist in any way they can, and we have to be careful of that."

Trump said those who criticized him were the “greatest con artists of all.”