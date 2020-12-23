Trump Fantasizes About Primarying Senate’s No. 2 Republican
‘MITCH’S BOY’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to primary the second ranking Republican in the Senate after that Republican—Sen. John Thune of South Dakota—said efforts to stop Joe Biden’s election in Congress were hopelessly doomed. Taking to Twitter, Trump called the reliably conservative Thune a Republican In Name Only (RINO) and a puppet for Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. “South Dakota doesn’t like weakness,” he added. “He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” Trump has fantasized about primarying Republicans before. He helped doom a Senate comeback bid for his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and has been contemplating supporting a challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. Thune’s transgression, in this case, appears to be acknowledging reality. The senator said efforts to get Congress to stop the certification of Biden’s win were “going down like a shot dog.” They are. And now, so may Thune’s career.