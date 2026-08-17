Trump Fawns Over Brutal Dictator While Stabbing Longtime Ally in the Back

President Donald Trump thirsted after brutal dictator Kim Jong Un during an appearance in the Oval Office after revealing the U.S. would scale back its military partnership with South Korea in the region.

Trump, 80, was questioned about his decision and the North Korean dictator while taking questions on Monday, where he gushed over Kim Jong Un treating him with “respect.”

“How do you respond to the folks who say that you are prioritizing the interests of adversaries in North Korea over our long partners?” a reporter asked.

“I’m making it much safer. You see, I’m actually making it much safer. Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect,” Trump declared.

The president said he met and spoke with the dictator, claiming, “I understand him. He understands me,” and insisting, “I get along with him.”

“He didn’t like Biden. He didn’t like Obama. He didn’t like anybody, but I get along with him very well,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump, pictured meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 30, 2019, said he had a very good relationship with the dictator and blasted ally South Korea for not helping him with his war in Iran. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The president’s comments on Monday came after he announced in a post on Truth Social over the weekend that the U.S. would “substantially reduce” joint military exercises with South Korea.

He wrote that, based on his “very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” he was “not happy with” the U.S. agreeing long ago to the exercises.

Donald Trump claims he is downsizing military exercises with South Korea. Truth Social

Trump ranted in his post that the exercises were costly and “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful.”

It comes as the intelligence community under Trump has assessed that North Korea continues enhancing its own missiles, has successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S., and remains committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal and nuclear-capable systems.

North Korea also continues to pose a critical cyber threat to the U.S., and it continues to grow its partnership with Russia.

Trump claimed on Monday that the North Korean dictator has responded to his requests for a conversation and it has been “very positive” before blasting South Korea, the longtime close ally of the U.S., in what appears to be a retaliatory move over their not doing more to help him in his war against Iran.

The president claimed the U.S. has been protecting South Korea for “many, many years” on Monday, but then he complained about the country declining to help with Iran after he launched strikes without first informing allies.

“I called them. I said ‘would you like to give us a little hand? We don’t need help with Iran, but if you like, give us a hand with Iran.’ He said ‘no thanks,’” Trump complained. “And I said, ‘What do you mean? We have 39,000 soldiers over there guarding you from Kim Jong Un, your next-door neighbor, and you’re not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That’s strange.’”

Trump said that South Korea claimed it would “rather not get involved,” so he responded, “I said, ‘Well, why are we involved in helping you?’”

The president then went on to ramble that he would like to help South Korea, but suggested it was not fair that the U.S. would be “guarding them from a country,” and they won’t help with his war in Iran. He also complained about the U.S. spending money to protect European countries from Russia.

“We can’t go around and protect all of these countries, especially when they’re not there to help us,” Trump said.

Donald Trump shared an "unfriendly" photo with his friend Kim Jong Un on Saturday. Truth Social

In a separate post on Saturday, Trump shared a picture of himself with the North Korean dictator and wrote, “Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we’re smiling, Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!”

Trump aligning with North Korea’s dictator and announcing the scale-down of military exercises with South Korea was swiftly met with bipartisan criticism, though it remains to be seen whether any Republicans in Congress will have the backbone to demand further answers when they return from August recess.

“South Korea has been a solid military ally for over 70 years that possesses exquisite military capabilities,” wrote GOP Sen. Thom Tillis on X on Monday. “Reducing joint exercises with South Korea does nothing more than free up thousands of North Korea’s troops to support Putin’s systematic kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder of innocent Ukrainian citizens.”