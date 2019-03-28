CHEAT SHEET
Trump: FBI and DOJ Will Investigate ‘Embarrassment’ of Jussie Smollett Case
Donald Trump has lashed out at the handling of Jussie Smollett’s case and vowed the FBI and Department of Justice will investigate exactly why charges were dropped against the Empire star. The decision of Chicago prosecutors to drop 16 charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist attack on himself, has been widely criticized. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the decision a “whitewash of justice.” Now Trump—who previously attacked Smollett for “insulting” his voters with claims of assailants declaring he was in “MAGA country”—has weighed in, tweeting Thursday morning: “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Meanwhile, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff said Wednesday that her behind-the-scenes communications with prosecutor Kim Foxx about the case was not intended at influencing its outcome. Tina Tchen said she only reached out to Foxx to put her in touch with Smollett’s family after the actor reported that he was a victim of an attack.