Trump Officially Demands Judge Recuse Herself in Federal Election Case
PRETTY PLZ
Lawyers for Donald Trump filed a motion Monday asking for the recusal of U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in the federal election interference case against the former president. Trump has long claimed he would be unable to be fairly judged by Chutkan given her previous harsh statements made about Jan. 6 rioters in prior cases she oversaw in D.C. federal court. “THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,” Trump posted to Truth Social last month. Trump lawyer John F. Lauro presented a calmer version of the president’s remarks in the Monday filing: “Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome.” It will, at least at first, be up to Chutkan herself whether to grant the motion.