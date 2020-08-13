Trump Finally Admits He’s Blocking Post Office Aid to Sabotage Mail-In Voting for Election
QUIET PART LOUD
President Donald Trump has come out and admitted what many have already accused him of—that he’s blocking federal aid for the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to sabotage mass mail-in voting during November’s presidential election. Congressional Democrats have demanded that a coronavirus relief bill include money to help post-office officials prepare for a presidential contest during the raging pandemic that has killed more than 165,000 Americans. In an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump proudly admitted he was blocking the aid. “If we don’t make the deal, that means they can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting,” he said. “It just can’t happen.” Trump has repeatedly raged against the idea of mail-in voting, claiming with no evidence that it would make the election open to fraud. Joe Biden has previously said it’s obvious Trump is trying to “indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work.”