Trump Finally Admits Many Americans Won’t Get Vaccine Until April

President Trump on Friday said that the U.S. expects to have enough coronavirus vaccines for every American by April.

“We’ll have manufactured at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year and likely much more than that,” Trump said at an afternoon press conference. “Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April. And again I’ll say that even at that later stage a delivery will go as fast it comes they can deliver.”

Earlier this week, Trump threw the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the bus during a tumultuous press conference by claiming that his timeline on when a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready was “incorrect.” Dr. Robert Redfield had told lawmakers earlier this week that he thought a vaccine wouldn’t be “generally available to the American public” until “late second quarter, third quarter of 2021.”

That answer caught Trump’s ire as he described the leading medical official in his own administration as “confused,” and pushed a much more aggressive timeline for later this year, throwing out different potential months the vaccine could land.

“When he said it, I believe he was confused… We’re ready to go as soon as the vaccine is approved,” Trump insisted. “We’re not going to say ‘in six months,’ we’re going to start giving it to the general public.”