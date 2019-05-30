Trump Finally Admits Russia Helped Him Get Elected

Donald Trump has finally accepted Robert Mueller's findings that Russia helped him get elected as president in 2016.

In an ill-tempered tweet sent Thursday morning, the president wrote: “Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax...And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

He went on: “So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false acquisition, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!”

