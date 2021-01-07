Trump Finally Commits to ‘Orderly Transition,’ Hours After Inciting Shameful Day of Riots
PITIFUL ENDING
President Donald Trump has finally committed to a peaceful transfer of power, just hours after he incited his far-right supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. In a 3:49 a.m. statement posted to Twitter by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Trump wrote: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” The statement came minutes after Vice President Mike Pence certified Trump’s election defeat in Congress early Thursday—an announcement that the president’s supporters tried, but ultimately failed, to prevent with their storming of the Capitol building.