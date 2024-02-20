Trump Finds a Way to Challenge Judge’s $364M New York Fraud Ruling
‘MANY FACTORS’
Donald Trump’s attorneys say that the former president will challenge Judge Arthur Engoron’s definition of fraud when he appeals the New York civil trial ruling that resulted in a $364 million judgment. Chris Kise, Trump’s principal lawyer, told Newsweek on Monday that the “case raises serious legal and constitutional questions regarding ‘fraud’ claims/findings without any actual fraud.” While Kise didn’t say when Trump would appeal the case as it depends “on many factors,” he noted that “it will fall within the 30-day clock” that is allowed by the court. With Trump barred from “serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” Kise accused Engeron and New York Attorney General Letitia James of trying to run Trump out of New York. Following the verdict, Trump has predicted a mass exodus from New York over his court loss while right-wing media has likened Trump to a “political prisoner” while urging businesses to abandon the state. Meanwhile, the twice-impeached ex-president is looking to make money with another venture. During a surprise appearance at Sneaker Con over the weekend, Trump unveiled a new line of MAGA merchandise, which included limited-edition gold sneakers.