Trump Fires Entire Agency Overseeing His Tacky D.C. Makeover

President Donald Trump has taken a wrecking ball to an independent federal agency tasked with reviewing his massive construction projects.

The White House has terminated all members of the Commission of Fine Arts, which is tasked with advising the president, Congress, and local governments on “matters of design and aesthetics.”

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the Commission on Fine Arts is terminated, effective immediately,” read an email sent to one of the commissioners and obtained by The Washington Post, which first reported the firings.

An artist's impression of the 'Arc De Trump' that the president wants to build, which he posted online. Truth Social

The agency is composed of seven members, but one seat has been vacant. Commissioners are appointed by the president and serve four-year terms without compensation. Former President Joe Biden appointed Peter Cook, Hazel Edwards, Justin Moore, Billie Tsien in 2021, and Bruce Becker and William Lenihan in 2024.

The commission reviews proposed designs for memorials, government buildings, coins, medals, and privately owned properties in certain parts of Washington, “as they affect the federal interest and preserve the dignity of the nation’s capital.”

Members of the Commission of Fine Arts in September 2024. Top row: Thomas Luebke (Secretary), Bruce Becker, Peter Cook. Middle row: Lisa Delplace, Billie Tsien (Chair), Hazel Ruth Edwards (Vice Chair). Bottom row: Bill Lenahan, Justin Garrett Moore Commission of Fine Arts

The White House previously declined to comment on whether it intended to send the plans for Trump’s swanky ballroom to the commission, and whether a green light from the agency is required. An official told The Post that “all necessary agencies and entities who need to review the project” were being consulted.